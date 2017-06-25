Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari felicitates victims of Emergency

Manoj Tiwari promised so, as some of the social activists and party workers present at the function informed them that even after passage of 42 years, they were yet to get acknowledgement for their sacrifice. (Image source: Twitter) Manoj Tiwari promised so, as some of the social activists and party workers present at the function informed them that even after passage of 42 years, they were yet to get acknowledgement for their sacrifice. (Image source: Twitter)

BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari today felicitated people who had been arrested in Delhi for protesting against the government during the 1975-77 Emergency. Honouring the “Loktantra Senanis” (soldiers of democracy) at the BJP state office here, Tiwari advocated that this programme needs to be organised at a larger level from next year onwards, so that future generations would not forget about the “Emergency sufferers”.

While speaking at a function to felicitate party workers and social activists detained during the Emergency period in 1975-77, he said that before June 25 next year the detainees of Emergency will be given certificates.

Tiwari promised so, as some of the social activists and party workers present at the function informed them that even after passage of 42 years, they were yet to get acknowledgement for their sacrifice.

Criticising the AAP government in Delhi for not hearing the Emergency sufferers, Tiwari said he would take help from the Centre in this regard. He said the detainees during the Emergency acted as saviours of democracy.

Sharing his experience, senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra said that the Emergency, during which the constitutional rights of the people of the country were subverted, remains a blot in the post-independence history of the country.

“The people of the country revolted against this authoritarianism,” Malhotra added.

The BJP leaders in their speech also targeted Congress party for fielding former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar as its presidential candidate. BJP-led NDA outsmarted the opposition by declaring Ram Nath Kovind as its presidential candidate.

Stumped by the ruling alliance’s move, Congress and 16 other parties announced the name of Kumar, thus making it a Dalit versus Dalit contest.

