Fake degree: Delhi BJP seeks Jitender Singh Tomar’s expulsion from Assembly

Delhi BJP on Monday sought legal action against former AAP minister Jitender Singh Tomar and his expulsion from the Assembly, on a day a Bihar university cancelled his law degree. Tomar is an accused in a fake law degree case, which had triggered a controversy leading to his resignation from Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet in 2015.

“After the cancellation of Jitender Singh Tomar’s law degree, it is important that legal action be initiated against him and he be expelled from the Delhi Assembly, for contesting the election by filing information of a bogus degree,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

In a statement issued by the party’s Delhi unit, Tiwari said, “Before the Delhi Assembly election, Kejriwal had promised that he would not allow a single tainted person to sit in the Assembly.

“Though Kejriwal’s party is full of tainted MLAs, in the case of Jitender Singh Tomar, after following a proper legal procedure, it stands established that his law degree is bogus. Hence, Arvind Kejriwal should take legal action against him.”

The decision to cancel Tomar’s degree was taken by the Senate members of the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) in Bihar.

The controversy relates to the acquisition of the law degree by Tomar on the basis of a doubtful enrolment in Biswanath Law College in Munger in the 1994-95 academic session. He had claimed to have passed the law examination in 1998-99.

Tomar was arrested and later released on bail in 2015 in connection with the case.

