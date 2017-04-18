Delhi: Bikers lined up outside office, BJP awaits permission

105 men are supposed to travel 100 km on the bikes. Express 105 men are supposed to travel 100 km on the bikes. Express

Under the scorching sun, men in their early 20s gathered in front of 14 Pandit Pant Marg, the Delhi BJP’s headquarters. A few tried to take shelter under a huge tree right in front of the office, as their bikes remained parked in a neat line, complete with saffron helmets and BJP flags. The rally, the party said, was planned to ensure the BJP’s presence is felt in every nook and corner of the city. But with no permission to go ahead, the men, dressed in saffron t-shirts, made a beeline to have lunch.

The team of 105 men are supposed to ride their bikes for 100 km. The person in charge, Shikha Sharma of the D’Yellow Box agency, said the bikers were waiting outside the office as permission had not been granted so far.

“I am coordinating the bike rally. My company is not charging the BJP but the party will pay for petrol. I have been provided these bikers and my task is to ensure the rally takes place,” said Sharma.

One of the bikers said they were being paid on a daily basis. “I may support the party but I’m doing this for the money,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari maintained that the riders had not been “hired” from the outside. “We have not paid anyone. There are people who want to come and campaign for us but I cannot believe any agency is being hired. No such thing has been done.”

Meanwhile, the flash mob that was supposed to kickstart from Monday witnessed a delay as the party was yet to get requisite permissions. “The first one will take place on Tuesday and the rest will start from Wednesday,” a senior leader said.

