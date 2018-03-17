‘Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai among cheapest cities globally’

Although the Indian subcontinent remains structurally cheap, instability is becoming an increasingly prominent factor in lowering the relative cost of living of a location. (Source: Reuters) Although the Indian subcontinent remains structurally cheap, instability is becoming an increasingly prominent factor in lowering the relative cost of living of a location. (Source: Reuters)

Syria’s capital, Damascus, is the cheapest city in the world. Joining Damascus at the bottom is Venezuela’s capital, Caracas and Kazakhstan’s business centre, Almaty, in the second and third position, respectively.

Others in the 10 cheapest cities list include Lagos at the 4th place, Bangalore (5th), Karachi (6th), Algiers (7th), Chennai (8th), Bucharest (9th) and New Delhi (10th).

Singapore retained its title as the world’s most expensive city for the fifth consecutive year. Singapore was ranked ahead of Paris placed second on the list, Zurich (3rd) and Hong Kong (4th).

Oslo is the 5th most expensive city in the world, followed by Geneva (6th), Seoul (7th), Copenhagen (8th), Tel Aviv (9th) and Sydney (10th).

INDIAN SUBCONTINENT

Although the Indian subcontinent remains structurally cheap, instability is becoming an increasingly prominent factor in lowering the relative cost of living of a location. This means that there is a considerable element of risk in some of the world’s cheapest cities.

India is tipped for rapid economic expansion, but in per-head terms, wage and spending growth will remain low. Income inequality means that low wages are the norm, limiting household spending and creating many tiers of pricing as well as strong competition from a range of retail sources.

Cheap and plentiful supply of goods into cities from rural producers with short supply chains as well as government subsidies on some products, have kept prices down, especially by Western standards.

DISRUPTIONS

As Damascus and Caracas show, a growing number of locations are becoming cheaper because of the impact of political or economic disruption.

THE SURVEY

It compares more than 400 individual prices across 160 products and services. These include food, drink, clothing, household supplies and personal care items, home rents, transport, utility bills, private schools, domestic help and recreational costs.

