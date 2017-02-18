Delhi: At Hunar Haat, exhibitors told to avoid beef, pork

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at the Hunar Haat. (Source: PTI Photo) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at the Hunar Haat. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Minority Affairs Ministry has advised exhibitors at Hunar Haat, an initiative to showcase minority crafts and cuisines, against selling beef and pork items. The two-week long fair is currently underway at Connaught Place. The Nagaland stall at the fair is selling only chicken and fish items, and none of the traditional pork and beef items — including pickles that the state is known for.

Stall owners have been asked to refrain from eating these items themselves within the confines of the open air jamboree. “We were told not to sell pork and beef items. They are not allowed here,” said Aaiyoma at the Nagaland stall. “There is no ban on us bringing them and maybe eating them outside this place. But we cannot sell these items. Maybe next time, we will serve you pork.”

Another exhibitor from Meghalaya said they were told to restrict themselves to chicken, mutton and fish items. “Pork and beef are not allowed, we were told, but we weren’t given any reason. But I do not want to make an issue out of it because this is a good initiative. It is helping us do business,” the exhibitor said. An official said beef and pork items had been disallowed from the fair to “avoid unnecessary controversy”.