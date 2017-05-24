Delhi: At BJP meet, focus on ignored slums, poor law-and-order

Lack of a drainage cleaning system, ignored slums and poor law-and-order in Delhi were some of the issues raised before the BJP state leadership by party members on the second day of an executive meet by its Delhi unit. Lack of a drainage cleaning system, ignored slums and poor law-and-order in Delhi were some of the issues raised before the BJP state leadership by party members on the second day of an executive meet by its Delhi unit.

Lack of a drainage cleaning system, ignored slums and poor law-and-order in Delhi were some of the issues raised before the BJP state leadership by party members on the second day of an executive meet by its Delhi unit. Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju said that despite winning MCD polls, BJP had “not really won Delhi”. “We have won because of division. We need to work,” said Jaju.

Executive committee members reiterated the fact that they have been raising issues of basic amenities at such meetings for a long time, but no action has been taken. “Delhi witnesses theft on a large scale. Even some prominent BJP leaders, like Subhash Arya, are victims of theft. Police comes under the Centre; why not pull up police so there is law and order in the city?” said an executive member. As the list of grievances became longer, the state leadership tried to lighten the environment.

There were also moments that suggested lack of coordination between the central and Delhi BJP. Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal’s address was open to all, but when he started speaking on organisation management, the presence of media in the audience caught his attention. The state unit had invited mediapersons for Goyal’s session, but he asked them to leave, saying he wanted to address party members only. Just when mediapersons started leaving, Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari said, “Let them hear about your achievements. Then they can leave and we will continue our discussion.” The suggestion was, however, ignored by Goyal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now