Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session from March 16-28

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held from March 16-28, the Delhi Cabinet decided on Tuesday. This was the first official meeting attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash after their controversial midnight meeting at the former’s residence. Finance Secretary SN Sahay and GAD Secretary MK Parida also attended the meeting.

“The Budget Session will commence from March 16 and conclude on March 28,” a Delhi government spokesperson said. Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Prakash had written to Kejriwal, informing him that he would attend the meeting, based on the assumption that the chief minister “will ensure that there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers”.

Officials in the national capital, including those belonging to the IAS, DANICS and DASS cadre, are communicating with the ministers only through written means since the alleged assault on the chief secretary at Kejriwal’s official residence during a meeting on February 1.

