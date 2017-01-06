Delhi Assembly winter session on January 17-18

Delhi Assembly (Express Photo) Delhi Assembly (Express Photo)

A two-day-long winter session of the Delhi Assembly will be held beginning January 17 where a number of contentious issues relating to the AAP-Centre friction are likely to come up. A decision to this effect was taken by the Delhi Cabinet in its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the proposal is being sent to the Lt Governor for his formal approval.

It will be the first sitting since Anil Baijal assumed charge as the city’s LG following the surprise resignation of Najeeb Jung. “As of now the agenda has not been fixed,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, making the announcement after the meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP legislators are expected to raise contentious issues, local matters and those pertaining to the party’s rift with BJP, a senior government official said. The MLAs are generally seen on a collision course against the Centre during every sitting of the House over matters of jurisdiction and also the functioning of the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

The fifth part of the Assembly’s fourth session was held on November 15 last year where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had levelled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The “emergency” session, convened to discuss demonetisation, had witnessed acrimonious scenes where Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta was marshalled out.