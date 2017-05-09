Delhi Assembly special session: Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta marshalled out

Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta (centre). (Express File Photo) Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta (centre). (Express File Photo)

The special session of the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, called by the AAP government, was marred with commotion as Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta was marshalled out even as proceedings for the day were stalled.

In the special day-long session of the Delhi Assembly, BJP leader Gupta tried to raise the issue of corruption allegations involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and PWD Minister Satyendra Jain. He claimed that Rs 2 crore cash was allegedly handed over to Kejriwal by Jain and that it could be related to land deals. The allegation was first raised by Kapil Mishra, the sacked water and culture minister in the Delhi government.

After he was marshalled out, Gupta protested outside the Delhi Assembly and demanded that both Kejriwal and Jain be jailed.

On Monday, Mishra had stepped up his attack against Kejriwal and levelled fresh allegations against the Delhi chief minister. He alleged that Jain helped settle land deals worth Rs 50 crore for the Delhi CM’s brother-in-law. He had also claimed that sitting in the chief minister’s chair had ‘changed’ Kejriwal and that he was not the same anti-corruption crusader as before. Mishra was sacked on Saturday evening from the Delhi cabinet.

