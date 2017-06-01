Delhi Assembly sees scuffle between Kapil Mishra, AAP MLAs

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia arrive at the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. Prem Nath Pandey Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia arrive at the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. Prem Nath Pandey

Rebel AAP leader and former Delhi minster Kapil Mishra was allegedly manhandled Wednesday as a scuffle broke out between him and some party MLAs in Vidhan Sabha. A few minutes into the assembly session, called to discuss GST, Mishra got up and demanded that his allegations of corruption against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and minister Satyendar Jain be discussed. When he was not allowed to talk, he unfurled a banner that read, “A special session of the assembly should be called at the Ramlila Maidan to discuss corruption, havala dealings, black money, foreign trips, and benefitting relatives by Kejriwal and minister Satyendar Jain.”

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered marshalls to take Mishra out but some AAP MLAs started pushing and shoving him. The marshalls then freed him and dragged him out.

Mishra alleged he was kicked and punched by MLAs. “One MLA tried to strangle me while others, Jarnail Singh and Amanatullah Khan, kept attacking me. The marshalls saved me. This is not an attack on me but on all those who raise their voices against corruption,” he said.

Singh and Khan did not respond to calls.

The Speaker called the incident “deeply disturbing” and said the MLAs should not have left their seats. He, however, also criticised Mishra for demanding the special session. Mishra has been alleging corruption against senior AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, for close to a month now.

Delhi Assembly passes GST Bill

Kejriwal, meanwhile, raised questions about higher tax slabs in the GST Bill, which was passed in the Delhi Assembly via a voice vote Wednesday. Kejriwal said tax rates should be capped at 10 per cent.

The assembly also adopted a resolution that opposed ‘higher tax slabs’ under GST.

“GST is the biggest tax reform and in principle we are all with it. But we have concerns pertaining to its implementation. We believe higher tax slabs may trigger inflation and it will not be good for the country. “The more the tax rate, the less the compliance. Lower tax slabs would lead to more tax collection. We brought down the tax rate on many items in Delhi and reaped benefits,” Kejriwal said.

The resolution said the nation-wide tax should not be more than 10 per cent.

Opposition leader Vijender Gupta said, “The Delhi government did not protect traders’ interest in the GST Council. Traders will now have to bear increased taxation under GST.”

