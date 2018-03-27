Delhi assembly passes resolution for bill to make stalking non-bailable, award death to rapists of minors

“The government will table the Bill. It will be sent to the Centre once it is passed by the Delhi Assembly,” Satyendar Jain said “The government will table the Bill. It will be sent to the Centre once it is passed by the Delhi Assembly,” Satyendar Jain said

The Delhi Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution seeking amendments to existing laws to make stalking a non-bailable offence and to award the death penalty to those convicted of raping minors. The resolution, moved by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, demanded that the Delhi government present a Bill asking the Centre to amend the law.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba had demanded that the government make stalking a non-bailable offence in an anti-stalking bill. Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain told the House that the government would present the Bill seeking amendments.

“The government will table the Bill. It will be sent to the Centre once it is passed by the Delhi Assembly,” Jain said. The minister added that he hoped the Centre would not object to it. “The law should be amended to make stalking a non-bailable offence. The law should also be amended to make juvenile rape punishable with the death penalty,” the resolution stated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App