EVM rigging a matter of concern: BSP repeats after AAP live demo

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party’s live demonstration of alleged EVM manipulation in the Delhi Assembly, BSP on Wednesday reiterated its long-standing claim that EVMs can be hacked.

“Yesterday what was shown in Delhi Assembly was a matter of concern, we believe that EVM can be hacked. (Delhi Vidhan Sabha mine jo dikhaya gaya vo gambheer hai, hum maante hain ki EVM hack ho sakta hai.)”, ANI quoted Satish Mishra, who is BSP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member, saying.

AAP staged a live demonstration of alleged EVM hacking in a special session of Delhi Assembly called on Tuesday afternoon. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was a software engineer earlier, demonstrated it with a prototype machine.

According to Bhardwaj, voters can easily enter the secret code as the ballot unit was only covered by a cardbox, said Bharadwaj.

The Election Commission referred the exercise in Delhi Assembly as a demonstration of tampering through an identical EVM

“It is common sense that gadgets other than ECI EVMs can be programmed to perform in a pre-determined way, but it simply cannot be implied that ECI EVMs will behave in the same manner because the ECI EVMs are technically secured and function under an elaborate administrative and security protocol.” stated the EC.

The commission has called all parties for a meeting on May 12 to discuss EVM issues and other electoral reforms.

Terming the live demonstration in Delhi Assembly as a diversion tactic, ousted AAP leader Kapil Mishra said, “This is an attempt to divert attention from corruption against Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain… Tomorrow, they will tell people there is a problem in your fingers because they press the wrong button.”

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said it was for the Election Commission to remove doubts on the sanctity and independence of electoral process in the country. “If even one person raises doubt about the fairness of the electoral process, there is an obligation on the Election Commission to redress that grievance,” he said.

