EVM tampering: This is how AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed any candidate can be made to win

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Greater Kailash, on Tuesday claimed in the Delhi Assembly that the electronic voting machines can be tampered with using a certain secret code which any voter in the know can insert in the machine.

Bharadwaj, who was a software engineer before he joined politics, claimed the EVM machines can be tampered with easily, as long as you know the code. In fact, those who know this code combination can change the ultimate result to favour anyone they want, the MLA alleged. Giving a step-by-step demonstration of the how the tampering is allegedly done, he said there are different codes to make anyone on the panel win, based on their position in the panel. So there are different codes to make each, or any candidate, win, he claimed in the House.

While there have been different claims that EVMs can be tampered with, the method shown by the AAP MLA is new.

Bharadwaj showed that while in due process each vote is registered as they are polled, once the ‘secret code’ is inserted it starts skewing the tabulation in favour of the specific candidate. The MLA said he was not just accusing that the EVMs can be tampered with, but also showing how it is done.

However, AAP MLA Bhardwaj accepted that the EVM machines he used in the Delhi House is not the same machine used in polling, but something similar. Bharadwaj did not explain how or from where these codes are procured. He further said that in case of the EVMs used by Election Commission, only its ‘mother board’ has to be replaced to feed the secret code.

