EVM tampering: This is how AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed any candidate can be made to win

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Greater Kailash, on Tuesday claimed in the Delhi Assembly that the electronic voting machines can be tampered with using a certain secret code which any voter in the know can insert in the machine.
Bharadwaj, who was a software engineer before he joined politics, claimed the EVM machines can be tampered with easily, as long as you know the code. In fact, those who know this code combination can change the ultimate result to favour anyone they want, the MLA alleged. Giving a step-by-step demonstration of the how the tampering is allegedly done, he said there are different codes to make anyone on the panel win, based on their position in the panel. So there are different codes to make each, or any candidate, win, he claimed in the House.
While there have been different claims that EVMs can be tampered with, the method shown by the AAP MLA is new.
Bharadwaj showed that while in due process each vote is registered as they are polled, once the ‘secret code’ is inserted it starts skewing the tabulation in favour of the specific candidate. The MLA said he was not just accusing that the EVMs can be tampered with, but also showing how it is done.
However, AAP MLA Bhardwaj accepted that the EVM machines he used in the Delhi House is not the same machine used in polling, but something similar. Bharadwaj did not explain how or from where these codes are procured. He further said that in case of the EVMs used by Election Commission, only its ‘mother board’ has to be replaced to feed the secret code.
- May 9, 2017 at 4:14 pmIt is easy to fool the stupid politicians and con Media journo and get selfies and headlines on Islamic express but not other Techies and EC the reason they refuse to take the challenge of EC but stage this drama.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 4:08 pmStill there are lot of questions... Is it possible that this kind of tampering can be done to all the machines used in the election (No of such machines runs into lakhs)? If yes how many people required to do this job? Can so many of people be managed to do so without leaking such information outside and specifically in media? If it is umed that everything has been managed to this level, then what about candidates won from other parties? Who will explain all these things.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 4:05 pmEC should respond to this. They should respond as seriously as AK would to Sacked minister's allegations.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 4:05 pm"However, AAP MLA Bhardwaj accepted that the EVM machines he used in the Delhi House is not the same machine used in pol , but something similar." Bro! Whenever I was allowed to do classwork from home, I always scored 100 out of 100!!1Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 4:02 pmSo this brought something which looks like the "EVM", not the real thing. So much for the Expose.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 4:01 pmIf hardware needs to be changed to do this manipulation its easy to get a court order and do a samp before and after the elections and open and check. These guys (AAPies) are s and this shows our educational systems shortcoming (So called educated lot lacks common sense)Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 4:01 pmEven if there is a chance for tampering by the Brahmin syndicate, we in BJP claim that we are TOTALLY UNAWARE OF THAT.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 4:00 pmAAPtards!! Shame on you to question Election Commission of India. PAAP ka ghada bhar chuka hai, ab drum lago lo!!!!Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 3:57 pmIf it is true why AAP supporter not gone as a voter and done the secret code and won the MCD election? Bull fellow.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 3:57 pmBhajtards & BJP trolls, Saanp nein soongh Liya kya ki Abhi troll i ng ki fatigue nahin utri? Your 'brilliant' EVM manipulators are going to be exposed sooner than later. Wait & watch.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 4:12 pmabey chakke AAPtards,tum jaise hazaar aaye hazaar e, iyo,jayo maa yoReply
- May 9, 2017 at 3:49 pmEVM Selected modi and yogis win should be declared null void and send them to jailReply
