Delhi Assembly Speaker summons commissioners of BJP-ruled MCDs

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ramniwas Goel on Thursday summoned commissioners of all three MCDs to appear before him on March 14 after AAP legislators alleged that the BJP-led civic bodies are not utilising their MLA-LAD funds. During a discussion with the Speaker, AAP MLAs termed this as a “conspiracy” by the BJP ahead of civic polls to be held next month.

There are three municipal corporations – East MCD, North MCD and South MCD – which are being ruled by BJP for around 10 years.

“I have called all the three commissioners on March 14. I request the MLAs to give me their written complaints so that their issues can be addressed in the meeting,” Goel told the House after the discussion which lasted for one-and-a-half hours.

However, Opposition leader Vijender Gupta opposed the discussion terming it as “politically motivated” and staged a walkout from the Assembly.

Rohtas Nagar MLA Sarita Singh alleged that she had given Rs 7 crore to EDMC under her MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund two years back, but the civic body has not taken up any work in her constituency.

“People ask us about development works in their areas. Work on street lights, construction of roads have come to a halt. No work is being done through MLA LAD fund.

“Ahead of municipal elections it is conspiracy against AAP MLAs to defame us and give a wrong message among the masses that we are not working,” Singh alleged.

She demanded that MCD, which is an executive agency to carry out development works through MLA-LAD funds in Delhi, should be replaced with a new agency.

Another MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that officers working with MCDs have been directed not to accompany AAP legislators when they are on road in their constituencies.

“BJP leaders in municipal corporations are busy making money through illegal activities. AAP will send them to jail if voted to power in the civic body,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition accused the AAP government of not releasing funds to District Urban Development Agency(DUDA) due to which development work are being affected.

“The Urban Development Department of Delhi government is not releasing funds to DUDA due to which it was not able to give funds to MCDs which lead to delay in executing development work in the Assembly constituencies,” Gupta alleged.

AAP MLA in Dwarka Adarsh Shastri alleged that in his constituency too, development work have been stopped by BJP-ruled MCD.

An argument also erupted between AAP MLAs and the Opposition leader over taking credit of projects in putting the legislators’ names on project plaques in their respective constituencies.