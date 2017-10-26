Delhi airport to close one runway for three days next month

In 2016-17, the airport handled 57.7 million passengers and more than 8.57 lakh tonnes of cargo. (File Photo) In 2016-17, the airport handled 57.7 million passengers and more than 8.57 lakh tonnes of cargo. (File Photo)

Airline operations from the national capital are likely to be impacted temporarily next month, with Delhi airport operator DIAL deciding to close one runway for three days starting November 7, according to sources. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), the busiest in the country, has three runways — 11/29, 10/28 and 9/27. The airport and airline sources said runway 11/29 will be shut for three days from November 7 for maintenance work.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the aerodrome, has already communicated the decision to the airlines, which are now working on ways to minimise the inconvenience to passengers, the airline sources added.

According to them, there would be curtailment of operations and many flights would have to be rescheduled. There could also be cancellations and various options are being worked out, they added.

One of the airline sources said bigger aircraft might be pressed into service to accommodate the passengers.

Queries sent to DIAL about the proposed shutting of one runway did not elicit any response.

In 2016-17, the airport handled 57.7 million passengers and more than 8.57 lakh tonnes of cargo.

DIAL is a consortium led by the GMR group. Other stakeholders are the government-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Germany’s Fraport.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App