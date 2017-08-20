Delhi airport LIVE updates: Operations halted , flights diverted as pilot spots drone

All three runways shut at Delhi airport. All three runways shut at Delhi airport.

Flight operations at Delhi airport were temporarily halted on Sunday evening after the pilot reported about spotting a drone in the area. According to ANI, all three runways were and many flights were diverted.

While India is yet to release its full rules and regulations for flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, in most countries that have enacted laws, it is illegal to fly within one kilometer of an airport. Across US and even in Dubai, there have been recorded instances of drones bringing airport operations to a standstill.

According to the Delhi airport official website, flights from Newark to Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi have been diverted.

More details awaited

