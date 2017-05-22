Delhi airport most difficult to reach in country: Study

While for smaller cities, the difference between the minimum and maximum time taken to reach airports was very less, it was almost double for metro cities. While for smaller cities, the difference between the minimum and maximum time taken to reach airports was very less, it was almost double for metro cities.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is the most difficult airport to access by car among all metro cities, a study has found. A study by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) on ‘accessibility to airports’ said it was the most difficult to reach among all cities, the Hindustan Times reported. The study surveyed 60 airports and stated that travel time to all airports was surveyed under different circumstances and was calculated from the centre of the city.

While for smaller cities, the difference between the minimum and maximum time taken to reach airports was very less, it was almost double for metro cities.

“In Delhi, we took Chandni Chowk as the city centre. With no traffic, it took 31 minutes to reach the airport. In traffic, it took 76 minutes. The variation was highest among the metro cities and as a result, air travellers do not take chances and leave early for the airport. This is also one of the reasons for congestion inside the airport as many a time passengers reach early,” Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning at SPA, told the Hindustan Times.

In fact, the average speed at which the vehicle reaches the airport in Delhi is 20 kmph within a 25 km radius is the lowest in all cities. The study states that Hyderabad has better accessibility as it has a dedicated link that reaches the airport.

International airports included in the study give much better accessibility. Airports in London and Tokyo give high average speeds at 30 kmph-40 kmph within a 10-15 km radius.

“While air travel reduces the travel time, we tend to spend more time in accessing the airport and this increases overall travel time. The choice of mode of travel is decided on the basis of total travel time, total cost, comfort, and reliability,” Professor Ram told HT.

The International Air transport Association (IATA) forecast that the Delhi airport would replace United Kingdom and become the third busiest airport in the world in 20 years and in 35 years, will be the biggest aviation market after China.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd