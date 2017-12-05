Delhi air pollution: Shame to see cricketers wear masks, says Mamata Banerjee

India vs Sri Lank match at Kotla in Delhi. India vs Sri Lank match at Kotla in Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said it was a matter of “shame” to see Sri Lankan cricketers wearing masks while playing a match in Delhi due to the alarming levels of pollution.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee said that the government in Delhi must consult all stakeholders and take stock of the situation. “It is shameful for the country to witness international-level cricket players wearing masks to play a game of cricket in Delhi. I feel ashamed of this and that’s why I am saying this. It is not a political issue but a genuine concern,” Banerjee said.

On the second day of the third Test, Sri Lankan players were seen wearing masks while fielding. Two Sri Lankan fast bowlers had to leave the field following breathing difficulties. “There is a rise in the air pollution level and Delhi must control it… This will be good for our country. We do not want anyone to badmouth our country.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App