Delhi Odd-Even scheme to roll-out from Nov 13: Who all are exempted from following?

Service’s game against Goa at Palam could be affected due to thick smog prevailing in the capital. (Source: PTI) Service’s game against Goa at Palam could be affected due to thick smog prevailing in the capital. (Source: PTI)

With the deteriorating pollution levels in the city, Delhi government on Thursday announced the roll-out of odd-even car rationing scheme for five days starting from November 13 to November 17. As per the guidelines issued by Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot, several government functionaries including President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu have been exempted to follow the odd-even scheme.

The guidelines further exempt Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governors/Chief Ministers of state/Union Territories, Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court judges, Lok Sabha speaker, Union Minister, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Emergency vehicles, vehicles bearing defence ministry number plates, SPG protectees, Embassy vehicles bearing CD numbers, CNG vehicles with stickers and vehicles being used for medical emergencies are also exempted, as per the guidelines.

Follow Delhi air pollution LIVE updates

Women travelling along with 12-year-old children and vehicles being driven by disabled persons are also exempted to follow the odd-even rule, the guidelines said.

Gahlot, on Thursday, said that a part of the emergency measure in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), created and enforced by the Supreme Court-appointed EPCA, will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and will allow odd-numbered cars to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars will only run on even dates.

Related news | Delhi pollution: A (crop) burning issue, and the way out

The move was announced after an “emergency” response was sought from Delhi government on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index worsening to 486, on a scale of 500. Talking about the guidelines of the reform, Gahlot announced that radio-cab services will not be allowed to increase pricing, and asked for civilians and agencies to cooperate. He further added that DTC would hire 500 buses from private contractors to meet with the rising demand of commuters. “Delhi Metro has also promised to provide 100 small buses during the period. Schools will be free to provide their buses voluntarily. However, there will be no compulsion,” Gahlot said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd