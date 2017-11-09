Delhi air pollution: List of exemptions for odd-even scheme starting Monday

Delhi govt announced today the rolling-out of odd-even scheme. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar/File) Delhi govt announced today the rolling-out of odd-even scheme. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar/File)

With the detoriating air quality in Delhi and NCR area the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Thursday announced the commencement of the odd-even scheme. The scheme will be implemented from November 13 to Novemeber 17 in an effort to counter the alarming levels of smog.

Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced the roll out of the car rationing scheme for five days effective Monday from 8 am to 8 pm till Friday, he also declared a few exemptions which includes VVIPs, women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles ferrying children in uniforms.

Read: Odd-even returns, schools shut; AAP asks Congress, BJP to keep politics aside

List of those exempt:

1. President

2. Vice President

3. Prime Minister

4. Governors

5. Chief Justice of India

6. Speaker of Lok Sabha

7. Union Ministers

8. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha

9. Chief ministers of states/Union territories except chief minister of Delhi

10. Judges of Supreme Court of India

11. Chairpersons, Union Public Service Commission, Chief Election Commissioner/Election Commissioners and Controller and Auditor General of India

12. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

13. Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha

14. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

15. Chief Justice and judges of Delhi High Court

16. Lokayukta

17. Emergency vehicles – ambulance, fire brigade, hospital, prison

18. Enforcement vehicles- vehicles of police, transport department, divisional commissioner, para military forces.

19. Vehicles bearing ministry of defence number plates

20. Vehicles which are having a pilot/escort

21. SPG protectees

22. Embassy vehicles bearing CD numbers

23. CNG driven vehicles(these vehicles should prominently display sticker ‘CNG Vehicle’ on the front windscreen issued by LGL

24. Vehicles being used for medical emergencies (will be trust based)

25. Women-only vehicles – including children of age upto 12 years travelling with them

26. Vehicles driven/occupied by handicapped persons

27. Vehicles of State Election Commission, Delhi and Chandigarh and vehicles deployed by the commission with

election observers

28. Vehicles carrying child/children in school uniform.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd