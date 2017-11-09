Delhi air pollution: List of exemptions for odd-even scheme starting Monday

With the detoriating air quality in Delhi and NCR area the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Thursday announced the commencement of the odd-even scheme. The scheme will be implemented from November 13 to Novemeber 17 in an effort to counter the alarming levels of smog.
Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced the roll out of the car rationing scheme for five days effective Monday from 8 am to 8 pm till Friday, he also declared a few exemptions which includes VVIPs, women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles ferrying children in uniforms.
Read: Odd-even returns, schools shut; AAP asks Congress, BJP to keep politics aside
List of those exempt:
1. President
2. Vice President
3. Prime Minister
4. Governors
5. Chief Justice of India
6. Speaker of Lok Sabha
7. Union Ministers
8. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha
9. Chief ministers of states/Union territories except chief minister of Delhi
10. Judges of Supreme Court of India
11. Chairpersons, Union Public Service Commission, Chief Election Commissioner/Election Commissioners and Controller and Auditor General of India
12. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha
13. Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha
14. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi
15. Chief Justice and judges of Delhi High Court
16. Lokayukta
17. Emergency vehicles – ambulance, fire brigade, hospital, prison
18. Enforcement vehicles- vehicles of police, transport department, divisional commissioner, para military forces.
19. Vehicles bearing ministry of defence number plates
20. Vehicles which are having a pilot/escort
21. SPG protectees
22. Embassy vehicles bearing CD numbers
23. CNG driven vehicles(these vehicles should prominently display sticker ‘CNG Vehicle’ on the front windscreen issued by LGL
24. Vehicles being used for medical emergencies (will be trust based)
25. Women-only vehicles – including children of age upto 12 years travelling with them
26. Vehicles driven/occupied by handicapped persons
27. Vehicles of State Election Commission, Delhi and Chandigarh and vehicles deployed by the commission with
election observers
28. Vehicles carrying child/children in school uniform.
