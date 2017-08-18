Delhi: Security manager of five-star hotel accused for allegedly molesting woman arrested

Delhi: The entire incident was captured on the hotel’s CCTV footage in which the security manager can be seen having a conversation with the woman and later tries to disrobe her front of another male staff. (File) Delhi: The entire incident was captured on the hotel’s CCTV footage in which the security manager can be seen having a conversation with the woman and later tries to disrobe her front of another male staff. (File)

The security manager of a five-star hotel, who is accused of allegedly molesting a woman employee, has been arrested on Friday, said Dependra Pathak, Chief PRO Delhi Police, according to news agency ANI. On July 29, the victim was sexually harassed by the security manager inside the hotel premises and was forced to be in a physical relationship with him. When the woman rejected his advances, he pulled the woman’s saree in front of a hotel staff. An FIR was previously lodged against the security manager under section 354, 354 (a), 354(b) and 354 (d) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) police station in New Delhi.

Soon after the incident, the women and the security manager were fired by the hotel administration, the victim said. A CCTV footage of the incident was procured by a fellow hotel staff after the woman asked him for it. It shows conversations between the security manager and woman and thereafter disturbing her in front of other staff.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the 33-year-old woman said the incident took place on July 29. “It was my birthday. He called me to the CTV room in the hotel and asked me if I wanted a gift. I refused any gifts from him. He took out his credit card and kept insisting that I take a gift from him. He then asked me to sit and when I did not he pulled me towards him by my saree and tried to disrobe me,” the woman said.

Read the case

When the woman joined worked on Thursday, she was asked to meet the HR after which she was served a termination notice, which she refused to accept and left the notice lying on the table

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd