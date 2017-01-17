Delhi AAP MLAs hit campaign trail to boost Punjab poll prospects

An AAP Delhi MLA campaigns in Gurdaspur on Monday. Express Photo An AAP Delhi MLA campaigns in Gurdaspur on Monday. Express Photo

THE DELHI MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party have been busy campaigning for AAP candidates across Punjab. Not only the MLAs but a large number of AAP workers have been camping in the state since last week. The AAP MLA from Okhla constituency, Amanatullah Khan, is canvassing for party candidate from Muslim-dominated Malerkotla constituency. He has launched a door-to-door campaign to establish direct contact with voters. Also, a group of AAP workers from Delhi is criticising Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress through street plays and ironical songs.

Similarly, Delhi Cantonment MLA, Surendra Commando, is canvassing for Gurvinder Singh Shampura, the AAP candidate from Fatehgarh Churian constituency. Apart from attending public meetings at the main Fatehgarh town,m he has been visiting other villages in the constituency.

The Delhi MLAs are addressing people in Hindi, trying to convince them into voting for AAP by narrating a tale of development made by the AAP government in Delhi. They were telling the public that despite opposition from the BJP-led Union government, AAP has done commendable work and took path-breaking initiatives in health, education and road infrastructure along with providing other civic amenities.

“See our hospitals in Delhi. Our government schools have turned better than private schools. We have fought against corruption. You all should vote AAP to get similar government in Punjab,” said Commando in Haryanvi Hindi to a small gathering in Mahja. People applauded in response.