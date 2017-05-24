Delhi: AAP, Congress snatch a win each in bypoll

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress won a seat each in the bypolls held for two municipal corporation wards, where elections were deferred due to death of candidates last month. AAP candidate from Maujpur ward in east Delhi, Reshma, defeated Congress candidate Rekha Sharma by about 700 votes. Meanwhile, former Leader of House in the North municipal corporation, Mukesh Goel from the Congress, ensured his return to the MCD by winning the Sarai Pipal Thala ward in north Delhi, defeating BJP candidate Mangat Ram Sharma by over 2,700 votes. Rajeev Kumar Bansal, the AAP candidate in Sarai Pipal Thala, who secured 11.69 per cent of the total votes polled, lost his security deposit.

Polls for Maujpur were held on May 14 and polls for Sarai Pipal Thala were conducted on May 21. The general elections to the MCD were held on April 23. Both candidates, whose deaths led to deferment of polls in these two wards, belonged to the Samajwadi Party. Tuesday’s results, declared by the Delhi State Election Commission, take the total number of seats for the Congress up to 31 and AAP to 49 out of the 272 wards of the North, East and South MCDs. The BJP, which has been at the helm of the MCD for the last 10 years, continues to hold majority in the corporations with a total of 181 seats.

The Congress leadership expressed satisfaction over the results, with the party receiving 44.10 per cent of the total votes polled in the Sarai Pipal Thala ward. The seat was previously held by the Bahujan Samaj Party. Addressing the press, AICC in-charge of Delhi, PC Chako, stated that in both wards put together, the Congress candidates received a vote share of 39 per cent while the BJP secured 27 per cent votes and the AAP slipped to 24 per cent. “Due to the continuous efforts of the party in Delhi during the last two years, it has succeeded in wresting back its traditional vote bank,” he said.

