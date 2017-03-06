Delhi: 7-month-old battered to death, mother held

The woman was apprehended after four hours (Representational Image) The woman was apprehended after four hours (Representational Image)

A seven-month-old girl was battered to death, allegedly by her mother, in Rohini district’s Begumpur area. Police said the woman has been arrested on charges of murder. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the couple got married five years ago and had their first child in August last year.

However, the husband allegedly began to doubt if the child was indeed his, leading to frequent fights between the couple, police sources said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) M N Tiwari said, “We came to know about the incident after locals made a PCR call. We have arrested the woman. She was produced before a Delhi court, which sent her to 14-day judicial custody.” A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, police said.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Saturday at 10.30 am after the woman’s husband left for work. “Before he left, the couple got into a heated argument over the child. She started to cry and came out of the house with her daughter. She then started to hit her daughter repeatedly on the ground,” a source claimed.

Residents and passersby rushed to rescue the child. Seeing the crowd, the woman left her daughter lying in a pool of blood and fled the spot. “The child was taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where doctors declared her dead,” a police officer said. According to police, the woman was hiding nearby in an isolated forest area. She was apprehended after four hours. Her husband, who was informed about the incident, alleged that she was aggressive and had beaten him up on several occasions.