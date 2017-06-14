Delhi: 5 drunk men try to barge into woman IAF officer’s vehicle

A woman squadron leader, who was driving home after an event at MCC Basant Nagar mess in southwest Delhi, was allegedly harassed by five inebriated men, who followed her vehicle and tried to barge into it. According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place on Sunday night, when the woman was on her way home to the Air Force Station in Basant Nagar.

A case has been registered, but no arrest has been made so far, police said. Confirming the incident, DCP (southwest district) Surendra Kumar said they are conducting an investigation.

Police said the complainant, a senior medical officer, was returning to the station after attending a dinner party. “She had stopped her Hyundai i10 at the Hanuman Mandir signal in Delhi Cantonment area, when five people in a sedan stopped next to her car. On noticing her, they started passing lewd comments and made obscene gestures,” an officer privy to the investigation told The Indian Express.

Investigation revealed that some of them got out of the car on noticing that the road was deserted. “They started knocking on the vehicle and tried to shut her side-view mirror. They kept yelling at her to open the car door,” a police officer said.

Police said the complainant was scared and hit the accelerator as soon as the signal turned green. “However, the accused followed her car and chased her for around 200 metres. On spotting security guards at one of the Air Force Station gates, they turned around,” the officer added.

She later informed police, who registered a case under IPC sections 509 (outraging the modesty of woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34, at Delhi Cantonment police station.

“After registering the FIR, police started their investigation and scanned all CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas. However, they are yet to find any clues. The woman was not able to note down their car number,” the officer said.

