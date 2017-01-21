Delhi: 2 Afghan men held for ‘raping’ JNU student in Green Park

According to police, the woman, an undergraduate student of JNU, and her friend visited a pub in Hauz Khas Village last week, where she met Saleem. According to police, the woman, an undergraduate student of JNU, and her friend visited a pub in Hauz Khas Village last week, where she met Saleem.

Two Afghan nationals have been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old Jawaharlal Nehru University student in south Delhi’s Green Park area. According to a senior police officer, preliminary investigation has revealed that both the accused are living in India as refugees. Both men have been sent to 14-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south district) Chinmoy Biswal said an FIR was registered on January 12 and the accused, identified as Twaab Ahmed alias Saleem (27) and Sulaiman Ahmadi (31), were arrested the same day.

Watch what else is making news:



“Both men are from Afghanistan and live in Delhi on a UNHCR card. Saleem is an event manager, while Sulaiman is unemployed. Saleem has been here for the last 10 years, while Sulaiman has been here for two years,” he said.

According to police, the woman, an undergraduate student of JNU, and her friend visited a pub in Hauz Khas Village last week, where she met Saleem. Later, he invited them to his house in Green Park for a party, a police officer said, referring to the woman’s statement.

“When she went to Saleem’s house along with her friend, three of Saleem’s friends, including Sulaiman, were present. Eventually, her friend was dropped off at JNU. The woman told police she returned to Saleem’s home and they consumed alcohol,” the officer said.

“The woman told police that when she woke up the next morning, she saw Sulaiman forcing himself on her. She then realised that Saleem and Sulaiman had sexually abused her when she was unconscious. The two men threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. The woman returned to her hostel in JNU and narrated the ordeal to her friends, who encouraged her to approach police,” he said.

The woman recorded her statement before police and was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical examination, which confirmed rape. On the basis of the woman’s complaint, an FIR under sections 376 (punishment for rape) with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was lodged at Safdarjung Enclave police station.

“After registering the FIR, police started their investigation and arrested both the accused from their residences during a raid. They initially tried to mislead investigators by cooking up a false story, but after sustained interrogation, they broke down. They were later arrested and sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court,” the officer said.