Delhi: 19-year-old German national attacked, Sushma Swaraj seeks report

A 19-year-old German national was attacked in Geeta Colony in New Delhi, reports say. Benjamin Scolt, a teenager from Germany, was attacked with a sharp weapon. He was admitted to a nearby hospital soon after. The incident was reported on Saturday, while the accused is absconding.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Saturday asking for a report on the attack and has asked for the best medical treatment for the victim.

“I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi Government to provide him best medical treatment,” she said on Twitter.

More details are awaited.

