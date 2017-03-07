Delhi: 16-year-old killed as speeding Mercedes rams scooty in Miyawali Nagar

(Representational) (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was killed after a speeding Mercedes hit his scooty in outer Delhi’s Miyawali Nagar Sunday night, police said. The accused fled the spot after the incident and police are yet to track him down. The incident took place at 10.30 pm opposite GH 9 DDA market when the victim, identified as Atul Arora, was returning home from Paramhans Advait Mandir in Sunder Vihar after offering seva, police said. A case has been registered at Miyawali Nagar police station.

Police sources said the car hit the scooty from the rear with such force that the victim was tossed in the air before he landed on his head. As he fell a little ahead on the same road, sources said, he fell near the car and got dragged around for at least 100 metres. Arora was rushed to the nearby Balaji Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said. Hospital sources said he had damaged his skull and fractured both his legs and hands.

A resident of the area, who did not wish to be named, said the collision made such a loud noise that a lot of people rushed out of their homes and gathered at the spot. The Mercedes also hit a mini-truck in the area and parts of its bonnet fell on the road, he said. Suresh Arora, the victim’s relative, said he reached the spot within 10 minutes of the accident as their house is close by. Police were recording the statement of an eyewitness at that time, he said.

“The eyewitness said parts of a car, including a Mercedes logo, have been found and are with the police now,” said Arora. Rakesh Dabas, president of the GH 9 RWA, said he has scanned CCTV footage from the night. Rishi Pal, DCP (outer Delhi) said, “The victim was not wearing a helmet. It is a hit-and-run case.”