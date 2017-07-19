Delay in finding missing Metro girl: Delhi Police, Haryana counterparts blame each other

Sunita (right) reunited with her family, Tuesday. The High Court had taken cognizance of a report by The Indian Express after her disappearance. (Express Photo: Oinam Anand) Sunita (right) reunited with her family, Tuesday. The High Court had taken cognizance of a report by The Indian Express after her disappearance. (Express Photo: Oinam Anand)

Had the Haryana Police uploaded the photograph of 19-year-old Sunita, who went missing from the Delhi Metro two months ago, to ZIPNET — an integrated police network to fight trafficking — she could have come home a lot sooner, the Delhi Police claimed on Tuesday.

Sunita, a hearing- and speech-impaired girl with learning disabilities, went missing after she was separated from her mother and sister at Jahangirpuri Metro station on April 21. She was reunited with her family on Monday after a shelter home in Rewari, where she had been staying for the last two months, contacted Delhi Police.

With Delhi Police still trying to figure out how she reached Rewari, almost 100 km away from the Metro station, officers admitted Tuesday that there was “inadequate inter-state coordination”. DCP (crime) Rajesh Deo told The Indian Express: “It (ZIPNET) could have been of a lot of help in cracking the case.”

A Delhi Police officer, who did not wish to be named, claimed: “If her photo and details had been uploaded on ZIPNET soon after she was found by Rewari Police, she could have been found earlier.” Chief spokesperson of the Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak, also maintained, “In this particular case, ZIPNET would have been of great help. Since there is a system, it should be used.”

An officer from the Rewari SP’s office, however, said the child welfare committee, which took custody of the girl from Haryana Police, had uploaded her photo on a ‘missing portal’. “The Delhi Police may not have seen it,” the officer claimed. Sunita was eventually tracked when the shelter home identified her through a newspaper advertisement and contacted the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

Formed in 2004 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, ZIPNET or Zonal Integrated Police Network is a portal for state police forces and other stakeholders to share information and facilitate inter-agency cooperation.

