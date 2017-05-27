Dehradun man held for stalking canteen staffer

Police have arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing a woman employee working in the CSD canteen in Phase 10. The accused was threatening the victim of uploading some of her pictures on the Internet. The accused will be produced in the court on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Manjeet Singh, a resident of Dehradun. He was asking the victim to marry him but the victim refused, following which he said he threatened to commit suicide and name her in his suicide note, police said.

“The victim is already married and the accused was asking her to marry him. He told her that he had clicked her pictures that could land her in trouble and if she did not accept his proposal, then he would sent the pictures to her family members and her husband,” a police official said. The victim also stated in her complaint that the accused used to follow her on her way to the office and whenever she objected, he always threatened her.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, a case under sections 354 B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe ), 354D (any man who follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly), 384 (extortion ) and 511 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Phase 10 police station.

