Dehradun kidney racket: Two more arrested

Representational photo Representational photo

Two days after the main accused in a kidney racket allegedly running at a charitable hospital in Dehradun was arrested at Panchkula, Haryana, two more arrests were made in the case, on Sunday.

Anupama Chaudhary, and Abhishek Sharma were arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in running the interstate kidney racket.

On September 11, the police busted the racket at the Gangotri Charitable Hospital in Dehradun. While one arrest was made on the same day, Amit Kumar, who is the main accused in the kidney racket, was arrested along with his brother Jeevan Kumar from Panchkula in Haryana on Friday.

Kumar, who has been using several aliases – Amit Kumar, Amit Raut, and Santosh Raut – in the past, has been arrested several times in the past for running kidney rackets across the country, however, he has either managed to escape from the police custody, or he has managed to get a bail.

A total of eight persons have been arrested since September 11 for their alleged involvement in the racket.

Sarita Dobhal, Dehradun superintendent of police (rural), said, “All the eight persons have been sent to judicial custody… Four arrests are yet to be made in the kidney racket, and the investigation in the case is still on.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App