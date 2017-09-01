Dehradun: Husband held guilty of Anupama Gulati murder

“The case has been going on since 2010. Even though it took seven years, I feel that justice has been done,” Sujan said. (Representational image) “The case has been going on since 2010. Even though it took seven years, I feel that justice has been done,” Sujan said. (Representational image)

A Dehradun court on Thursday convicted Rajesh Gulati of his wife Anupama Gulati’s murder. Constantly subjected to domestic violence, Anupama was killed and her body sliced into several parts by Rajesh who stored them in a freezer before disposing of them in a forest on the outskirts of Dehradun.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar held Gulati guilty under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence), and the quantum of punishment would be announced on Friday.

S K Mohanty, counsellor of the victim’s brother and complainant Sujan Pradhan, said, “Arguments on the sentencing will be held on Friday, after which Rajesh Gulati will either be given life imprisonment or capital punishment.”

The couple was living in Dehradun with their two children since 2009. Anupama was beaten to the death by Rajesh, an information technology professional, on October 17, 2010. Rajesh chopped Anupama’s body parts, stored them in a freezer, and disposed of them one after another in the forest.

The victim’s brother Sujan, who did not hear from Anupama for two months, filed a missing person complaint with the Dehradun Police after which the police found the body in a freezer and arrested Rajesh on December 12, 2010.

“The case has been going on since 2010. Even though it took seven years, I feel that justice has been done,” Sujan said.

