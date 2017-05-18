Army Major booked for allegedly beating 3 stray dogs to death in Dehradun

As per PTI reports, one of the wounded dogs, who suffered a severe head injury, is under treatment. (Representational) As per PTI reports, one of the wounded dogs, who suffered a severe head injury, is under treatment. (Representational)

An Army officer has been booked at Garhi Cantonment area in Dehradun for allegedly beating three stray dogs to death and injuring two others. The incident has vexed the canine lovers of the city, who have urged Army Chief Bipin Rawat to ensure action against the officer. The accused, Major Manish Thapa, a senior member of the Intelligence Corps, was out for a walk with his pet on May 11 evening when he saw a Lieutenant Colonel feeding stray dogs in the cantonment area.

According to the FIR lodged at the Garhi Cantonment police station, the officer was involved in a verbal argument with the Lieutenant Colonel and later started chasing and hitting the dogs with an iron rod, killing three of them and injuring two. The vice-president of the Society For Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Puja Bahukhandi, filed the FIR on May 12, accusing the Army officer of disposing of the bodies of the dogs.

As per PTI reports, one of the wounded dogs, who suffered a severe head injury, is under treatment. Bahukhandi claimed that the police and the Army have initiated an inquiry into the matter. A petition urging the Army chief to take appropriate action into the matter has also been posted online. It has fetched more than 2,000 signatures so far.

A Times of India report quotes an eyewitness as saying: “At around 11 pm, we heard dogs yelping in pain. We rushed outside and saw the officer chasing and beating the dogs with a rod. We tried to stop the attack but by the time we found them, three dogs were dead. The officer then managed to dispose of the dogs. A fourth dog was unconscious while a fifth was injured.”

The activist, who spoke with the officer a day after the incident, reportedly said the Army officer has no guilt for his deeds. “Instead, the officer tried to justify it by saying he had done it in self defence,”Bhaukhandi said.

Shankar Singh Bisht, in-charge of Garhi cantonment police station, has said the statement of the officer involved has not been recorded yet as he has reportedly proceeded on leave.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd