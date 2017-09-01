Anupama Gulati murder case: Rajesh Gulati gets life imprisonment for wife’s murder

Anupama Gulati’s brother said he will approach High Court to get Rajesh death penalty. (Representational Image) Anupama Gulati’s brother said he will approach High Court to get Rajesh death penalty. (Representational Image)

A Dehradun court on Friday sentenced IT professional Rajesh Gulati to life imprisonment after he was held guilty of murdering his wife. A fine of Rs 15 lakh was also imposed on him. Gulati was on Thursday convicted for killing his wife Anupama Gulati by Additional District and Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar. He was found guilty under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence).

S. K Mohanty, the counselor of Anupama’s brother Sujan Pradhan, who is the complainant in the case, said, “We haven’t read the judgment yet, but it should have been treated as a ‘rarest of rare’ case and Gulati should have been given capital punishment. We might now approach the Uttarakhand High Court and appeal for capital punishment for Gulati.”

On October 17, 2010 Anupama was beaten to death by Rajesh. In the two months that followed, Gulati chopped Anupama’s body parts and stored them in a freezer. Every now and then he would dispose off few body parts in the jungles in the outskirts of Dehradun.

Anupama’s body parts were recovered from the freezer on December 12, 2010 after her brother, Pradhan, approached the Dehradun police and filed a complaint to get his missing sister traced.

