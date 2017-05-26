Deficiency in services: Travel portal told to pay fine of Rs 25,000 to Sec 40 resident

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed a travel website to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to a resident of Sector 40 for deficiency in services. Pronouncing the orders on Thursday, the forum also directed Mumbai-based firm Travelguru to give Rs 5,000 as cost of litigation to the complainant, Pradeep Khanna. The forum held, “The complainant travelled from Chandigarh to Amritsar with his family but when reached Amritsar on March 25, 2016, he checked up and found from Hotel MG Residency, Amritsar that there is no accommodation for him in that hotel. The travel site had confirmed the booking of hotel with a message on March 23, 2016, but despite their knowledge, it failed to inform the complainant about their failure to arrange accommodation in MG Residency Hotel due to which Khanna (complainant) had to face a lot of harassment and torture.’’

Khanna had planned a trip to Amritsar and booked a hotel room there through the website, Travelguru.com, for three days from March 25 to March 27 last year and paid Rs 3,766. However, on reaching the hotel in Amritsar, the complainant got to know that there was no booking in his name. Ultimately, he had to settle for a budget accommodation at another hotel.

The travel portal did not inform the complainant that the reservation could not be made as the hotel was already sold out. However, the hotel had informed the website.

In its reply, the portal said the hotel via an e-mail on March 23, 2016 informed the portal that the hotel booking done by the complainant could be confirmed as it did not have any vacant room from March 25 to March 27, 2016.

The counsel for the travel portal stated that it tried to contact the complainant on his phone to inform about the non-availability of the room but his phone was not reachable.

Pronouncing the orders, the forum said: “There is gross deficiency of service on the part of travel portal and it is duty bound to arrange for alternative accommodation in other hotel in a case they were unable to arrange accommodation in MG Residency Hotel, but they did nothing and even did not inform the complainant well within time.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now