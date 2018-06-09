‘Deficiencies’ in management of Puri’s Jagannath temple: Form panel to study management of other shrines, SC tells Odisha govt

The bench directed the administration to ensure that no direct collection of the offerings is made by Sevaks (attendants) in the temple and all offerings are accounted for and properly utilised. The bench directed the administration to ensure that no direct collection of the offerings is made by Sevaks (attendants) in the temple and all offerings are accounted for and properly utilised.

Taking note of complaints of alleged deficiencies in management of Puri’s Jagannath temple, the Supreme Court Friday asked Odisha government “to constitute forthwith a committee which may study management schemes in other important shrines such as Vaishno Devi, Somnath Temple, Golden Temple, Amritsar, Tirupati Temple, Dharamsthala Temple and suggest such changes as may be considered necessary” for management of the Puri shrine. A bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan asked the committee to submit its interim report by June 30. The matter will be heard again on July 5. The court appointed senior advocate Gopal Subramanium as amicus curiae to assist it in the matter.

The court asked District Judge, Puri, to give a report on factual aspects of issues like “difficulties faced by the visitors, exploitative practices, if any, deficiencies in the management, if any” and to give suggestions on these by June 30. The bench said the judge may take assistance from Collector of Puri and the temple administrator.

The direction came on a petition which raised the issue of missing keys of Ratna Bhandara of the temple where valuables are kept. Petitioner, advocate Mrinalini Padhi, also highlighted some instances where time-honoured rituals were given a go-by. The Supreme Court said, “There is no doubt that proper management of pilgrimage centres of great importance is a matter of public interest. These centres are of undoubted religious, social, historical and architectural importance, representing cultural heritage of our country. Millions of people visit these centres not only for tourism but also for seeking inspiration for the righteous values and for their well-being. They also make huge offerings and donations for advancement of such values”.

The bench directed the administration to ensure that no direct collection of the offerings is made by Sevaks (attendants) in the temple and all offerings are accounted for and properly utilised. Sevaks should be given their due remuneration as per rules, it said. The court said, “It is of prime importance that all the visitors have hassle-free visits and the offerings made are utilized for righteous objects and not misappropriated in any manner by the staff/Sevaks”.

“The issue of hygiene and encroachment also need be considered. Exploitative practices have to be timely stopped”, the bench said. The court asked the shrine administrator to review arrangement of CCTV cameras installed in the temple. The petition had requested the apex court to monitor the judicial probe into missing keys of the Bhandara. But the court said all other issues pending before other courts or tribunals can proceed in accordance with law.

