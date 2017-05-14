Defiant Zakir Musa quits Hizbul Mujahideen

TOP Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant Zakir Musa quit the outfit on Saturday, a day after he had threatened to behead separatist leaders for calling “Kashmir’s struggle” political and not religious. Musa announced his move after HM called his statement against the separatists “unacceptable and his personnel views”. He was defiant in his fresh audio message, saying that he stood by his statement. Musa said that his views were for those who believe in secular state after azadi.

“I never spoke about any particular person or Geelani-sahib ((separatist leader Syed Ali Shah) but against people who speak about a secular state,” he said. “Whether anyone supports me or not, I stand by my statement. When Hizbul Mujahideen does not represent me, I also do not represent the outfit…”

Separately, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the state government will consider any request for security from separatist leaders if they approach authorities. “When somebody will seek security from us, we will think over it,” Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Musa had on Friday called separatists “hypocrites” while threatening them. He had said that they were busy doing politics by terming Kashmir’s struggle as political. He had warned the separatists against “trying to become a thorn in their path” in a 5-minute-40-second audio message.

“I want to ask those people if this is not an Islamic struggle, then right from our childhood why we have been hearing slogans ‘azadi ka matlab kya? La ilaha illallah (what does azadi mean? There is no God but Allah)? Or, Pakistan se rishta kya? La ilaha illallah (what is relation with Pakistan? There is no God but Allah)’,” he said days after the separatists reiterated that the “struggle in Kashmir” is political.

Musa asked why mosques were being used for the purpose if it is a political struggle. “If this is not Islamic struggle, you should hold dharnas on roads somewhere and do politics from there and not from mosques,” he had said. Musa said he was compelled to speak since the leaders have maintained silence as they fear the “tyrant forces”.

(With inputs from PTI)

