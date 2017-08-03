Deferment of Kailash Mansarovar yatra affected 392 pilgrims: V K Singh

“The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Nathu La route has been deferred this year after the Chinese government cited unfavourable conditions to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the yatra on this route,” said Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh . “The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Nathu La route has been deferred this year after the Chinese government cited unfavourable conditions to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the yatra on this route,” said Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh .

A total of 392 pilgrims selected to travel to Kailash Mansarovar via the Nathu La route in eight batches were affected due to the deferment of the yatra, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. “The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Nathu La route has been deferred this year after the Chinese government cited unfavourable conditions to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the yatra on this route. The government is engaged with the Chinese government on this matter,” Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said in a written reply.

There were 4,442 applicants who registered this year for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, of which 1,454 applicants were shortlisted against existing slots, he said.

Beijing denied permission to the pilgrims to undertake the yatra from the Nathu La route, demanding it will only allow it if India moved its troops from the Dokalam area near Sikkim.

The Chinese and and Indian soldiers are engaged in a standoff position in the area since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road being built by the Chinese army.

Singh also said that the ministry has suggested to the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), which collects payment for the travel, to favourable consider refunds requests from these travellers.

