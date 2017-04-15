Defer MCD polls by one or two months, says Arvind Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vidhan Sabha on Friday. Oinam Anand CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vidhan Sabha on Friday. Oinam Anand

Stressing on his demand for Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with electronic voting machines (EVMs), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday met the State Election Commission (SEC) chief, seeking postponement of the upcoming municipal elections if VVPAT machines are unavailable.

Kejriwal also demanded that experts brought in by AAP should be allowed to conduct technical verification of EVMs, under CCTV surveillance, during the mock drill. AAP has repeatedly objected to the use of Generation 1 EVMs manufactured before 2006, citing vulnerability to tampering.

“The Supreme Court said in 2013 that elections will be more credible if they are conducted using VVPAT machines. The UP SEC has also written to the Central Election Commission (CEC) that it does not wish to conduct local body elections using Generation 1 EVMs because they are unreliable… Then why is the Delhi SEC insisting on using them?” he said.

“Why has it specially brought in Generation 1 EVMs from Rajasthan? It was these Generation 1 EVMs which were found to be registering votes only for the BJP in the Dholpur bypoll recently. We have also told the Delhi SEC that the CEC does possess new EVMs, which are more reliable and that they be used in the MCD elections,” Kejriwal told reporters.

“The SEC said it will write to the CEC to provide VVPAT machines, but there is only a week left for the elections. It is unlikely that the machines will be changed. So, we said postpone the polls for a month or two, but the SEC said there is no such provision,” he said.

“Under the provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporations Act, Section 4, the polls can be delayed if the Centre permits it. If VVPAT machines cannot be arranged in the short period until the elections, the SEC should use Section 4 to delay the elections,” he said.

“We have said, on mock drill day, allow us to open up the machine under CCTV surveillance. To this, the SEC said they will let us know by tonight.” The Delhi SEC has said the Generation-1 EVMs are “foolproof” and “cannot be manipulated”.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said the party lost the Rajouri Garden byoll as people were unhappy over MLA Jarnail Singh leaving the seat to contest Punjab polls but stressed that this result would not impact the MCD elections.

