Defer development plan debate, Uddhav Thackeray tells Sena corporators

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked party corporators to defer the debate on draft 2034 Development Plan for Mumbai in the general body of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), a source said.

Uddhav addressed party corporators at Shiv Sena’s headquarters here, where he said the party did not approve of the proposed development plan and the corporators should seek changes to it, a Sena source who attended the meeting said.

Referring to the 3-day special session of state legislature from May 20 to ratify State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Act, the source said that Thackeray asked the party legislators to demand that Union Government should directly allocate to MCGM the compensation for abolition of octroi.

The Sena chief also expressed concerns about security as vehicles entering the city would no longer be checked after octroi is scrapped.

In the wake of opposition parties’ state-wide campaign seeking farm loan waiver, Uddhav asked party legislators to assess problems of farmers in 46 Assembly constituencies of Marathwada region, the source said.

The Sena would also launch a mass contact program called “Shivsampark Abhiyan”, in which party legislators and leaders will interact with farmers across the state, he said.

