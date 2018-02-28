Defence, trade on agenda during Vietnam President visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Tran Dai Quang, in Hanoi, Vietnam (PTI/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Tran Dai Quang, in Hanoi, Vietnam (PTI/File)

Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang will be arriving in Delhi for a visit later this week, during which maritime security and defence cooperation will dominate the agenda.

In his first visit as the President, the Vietnamese leader will be accompanied by an 18-member delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh as well as the ministers for trade and industry and planning and investment, said Vietnamese envoy to India Ton Sinh Thanh.

The two sides are likely to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the areas of nuclear energy, agriculture and trade and investment during the visit beginning March 2, the envoy told reporters. The issue of the South China Sea, where China has been showing increasing assertiveness, will also be discussed, Thanh said in response to a question. On arriving in India, Quang will first visit the Buddhist religious site Bodh Gaya in Bihar on March 2. The next day, he will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On March 4, the Vietnamese president will deliver an address, which will be an “important policy statement”, the envoy said.

