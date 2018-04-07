Focus on defence, trade and agriculture as PM Modi, Oli seek to rekindle Indo-Nepal ties

The Nepalese prime minister asserted that his country needs support from its friends saying: “relations among neighbours is different from other relations. This is based on mutual respect.” (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) The Nepalese prime minister asserted that his country needs support from its friends saying: “relations among neighbours is different from other relations. This is based on mutual respect.” (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

In what can be perceived to be a significant attempt to revive the friendly ties between India and its Himalayan neighbour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Saturday engaged in talks ranging from national defence, trade, agriculture and connectivity. The two leaders agreed to bolster the bilateral ties of the two countries.

Following the conclusion of the talks, PM Modi assured that Indian assistance shall always be available for Nepal in its endeavour for growth and prosperity. He also asserted that ardent cooperation between the two countries will help in reinforcing a democratic ecosystem in politically volatile Nepal. His remarks were cordially reciprocated by PM Oli, who otherwise has a reputation of being wishful about developing a closer relationship with China. The Nepalese PM said that his government believes in building a ‘trust based’ relationship between India and Nepal.

“I have come to India with an aim to enhance our relations to newer heights commensurate with the realities of the 21st century,” said PM Oli who has earlier served as Nepal’s PM in his previous tenure 2015-16, a timespan that witnessed deterioration of Indo-Nepal ties.

PM Oli, who has earlier criticised Indian government for interfering in Nepal’s internal matters and also accused it of perpetrating an overthrow of his government, after his electoral victory stated that his party would seek to forge a partnership with India to lead the country towards the path of economic prosperity. PM Oli, who has earlier criticised Indian government for interfering in Nepal’s internal matters and also accused it of perpetrating an overthrow of his government, after his electoral victory stated that his party would seek to forge a partnership with India to lead the country towards the path of economic prosperity.

In a joint press statement, PM Modi said the Nepalese PM’s vision for a “prosperous Nepal and developed Nepal” was in sync with his vision of “sabka sath sabka vikas’ (together with all, development for all). Modi also praised the peaceful electoral conduct during the national and provincial elections in Nepal and also hailed the Nepalese people for putting their in democratic ideals.

PM Modi also announced that the two countries have agreed on laying a new railway line to link Kathmandu with India and that both sides will seek to enhance defence and security ties. “We have strong relations when it comes to the aspect of security. We will work together to stop misuse of our open border,” Modi said.

Delighted to meet the Prime Minister of Nepal, Mr. K.P. Sharma Oli. pic.twitter.com/mEkjk7XBdn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2018

Meanwhile, PM Oli also invited PM Modi to visit Nepal. “I invited PM Modi to pay a visit to Nepal at the earliest convenient time, I am hopeful that the visit will take place soon,” he said.

PM Modi underlined the history of Indo-Nepal ties and promised that the same shall continue in future. He said India will also help Nepal to link the country with waterways, adding both sides will also boost ties in areas of agriculture.

The Nepalese prime minister asserted that his country needs support from its friends saying: “relations among neighbours is different from other relations. This is based on mutual respect.”

