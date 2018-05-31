Defence procurement scam: ‘Self-proclaimed chowkidar’ must take immediate action, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the BJP government asking that Narendra Modi order a probe into allegations of kickbacks received by officials of the Defence Ministry. Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the BJP government asking that Narendra Modi order a probe into allegations of kickbacks received by officials of the Defence Ministry.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action against officials in the Defence Ministry who allegedly received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 17.55 crore.

“Ministry Of Defence, India (MODI) officials, accused of making millions of $’s in kickbacks via Dubai by Ukrainian Govt. in AN32 deal. Modi ji, as our self-proclaimed chowkidar, I urge you to take immediate action against your corrupt MODI officials,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Indian Express Thursday reported that Ukraine is investigating alleged kickbacks in India’s purchase of spares for military transport aircraft An-32. Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects the involvement of Indian Defence Ministry officials.

At a press conference held today, Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari said the exposure raised these vital questions:

“Is it a fact that the anti-corruption bureau of Ukraine sought legal assistance from Govt of India in February 2018?”

“Is it a fact that the terms of contract have not been fulfilled and the Ministry of Defence signed a statement of completion which facilitated the transfer of alleged illegal gratification?”

“What has been the response so far of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence to the request by Ukraine… has any internal process been initiated by the Ministry of Defence in the wake of the alleged scam coming to their attention?”

“If this government believes in transparency and probity and if it abides by the slogan na khaunga, na khande dunga, then why have you been hiding these facts from the people?”

