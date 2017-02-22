INS Betwa back on even keel

Guided missile frigate INS Betwa which suffered a mishap at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai while it was at the dry dock in December, is back on even keel. (Representational Image) Guided missile frigate INS Betwa which suffered a mishap at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai while it was at the dry dock in December, is back on even keel. (Representational Image)

Guided missile frigate INS Betwa which suffered a mishap at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai while it was at the dry dock in December, is back on even keel, Navy sources said. Two crew members were killed in the incident.

“INS Betwa is back on even keel. It shall be operational before April 2018,” a Defence spokesperson said today. “She is floating like any other warship,” the spokesperson said.

The incident had occurred during undocking evolution and it was suspected that the dock-block mechanism had failed. The mast of the ship has hit the ground on the left side.

The ship was undergoing refit and the incident had happened as it was undocking in the cruiser graving dock of the dockyard.

INS Betwa is a 4000 tonne frigate of the Brahmaputra class built by Garden Reach Ship Builders of Kolkata and entered service in July 2004.