Boost for armed forces as Defence Ministry approves acquisitions worth over Rs 15,000 crore

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Indian Armed Forces received a shot in the arm on Tuesday as the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) accorded approval to capital acquisition proposals of the services valued at approximately Rs 15,935 crore.

Chaired by Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the DAC approved the procurement of essential quantity of light machine guns for the three services through the Fast Track Procedure at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,819 crore. This procurement will meet the operational requirement of the troops deployed on the borders.

A concurrent proposal is being processed for the balance quantity to be procured under the ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ categorisation.

In addition, the DAC cleared a proposal to procure 7.4 lakh assault rifles for the three services. These rifles will be ‘Made in India’ under the categorisation of ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’, through both Ordnance Factory Board and Private Industry at an estimated cost of Rs 12,280 crore.

In a bid to equip the soldiers on the border with modern and more effective equipment, the DAC has fast tracked procurement of the three main personal weapons, i.e., rifles, carbines and light machine guns in the last one month.

The DAC also approved procurement of 5,719 sniper rifles for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force at an estimated cost of Rs 982 crore. While these high precision weapons will be bought with ‘Buy Global’ categorisation, the ammunition for these will be initially procured and subsequently manufactured in India.

To enhance the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of Indian Naval Ships, the DAC accorded approval for the procurement of Advanced Torpedo Decoy Systems (ATDS) for the Indian Navy. The ‘Mareech’ system has been developed indigenously by Defence Research and Development Organisation and has successfully completed extensive trial evaluations.

The ‘Mareech’ systems will be produced by Bharat Electronics Limited in Bengaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 850 crore.

