Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits Goa Naval Area

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File) Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File)

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday visited the Goa Naval Area. This was her maiden visit to Goa Naval Area after becoming the defence minister. She was accompanied by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba. The minister was received by Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command and Rear Admiral Puneet K Bahl, Flag Officer Commanding, Goa Naval Area.

A 50 men Naval Guard along with ceremonial band was paraded for the the defence minister at the Naval Base Hansa.

Sitharaman along with staff members was briefed on Naval Aviation followed by a demonstration of the MiG 29K fighter aircraft operations.

