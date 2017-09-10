Only in Express
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flags-off all-women crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama from Panaji

The crew of the 'Sagar Parikrama' comprises of six-member all women team on board the sailing vessel INSV Tarini. This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew.

Nirmala Sitharaman, navy women crew, Navika Sagar Parikrama, Navika Sagar Parikrama all-women crew, Defence Minister, Panaji, india news, indian express news Union Defence Minister with the six-member women crew (Source: Expres photo by Smita Nair)
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday flagged off the all-women team of the ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’ in Panaji, Goa, just a week after she stepped into her new role. At the ceremony, she said, “Great honour to flag off an all women Sagar Parikrama crew just 8 days after swearing in.”

Nirmala Sitharaman, navy women crew, Navika Sagar Parikrama, Navika Sagar Parikrama all-women crew, Defence Minister, Panaji, india news, indian express news This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew. (Source: Expres photo by Smita Nair)

The crew of the ‘Sagar Parikrama’ comprises of six-member all women team on board the sailing vessel INSV Tarini and will circumnavigate the globe in approximately 165 days. This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew. Cdr Dilip Dhonde has trained the crew. He is the first sailor to circumnavigate.

Nirmala Sitharaman, navy women crew, Navika Sagar Parikrama, Navika Sagar Parikrama all-women crew, Defence Minister, Panaji, india news, indian express news The crew of the ‘Sagar Parikrama’ comprises of six-member all women team on board the sailing vessel INSV Tarini. (Source: Expres photo by Smita Nair)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate and wish the team on their journey. he tweeted, “Today is a special day! 6 women officers of the Navy begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board INSV Tarini. The entire nation comes together in wishing the all-women team of Navika Sagar Parikrama the very best in their remarkable endeavour.”

Nirmala Sitharaman, navy women crew, Navika Sagar Parikrama, Navika Sagar Parikrama all-women crew, Defence Minister, Panaji, india news, indian express news This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew. (Source: Expres photo by Smita Nair)

Meet the all-women crew:

The team comprises of- Lt Cdr Vartika Joshi and Lt Payal Gupta from Uttarakhand, Lt Cdr Pratibha Jamwal from Himachal, Lt Cdr P Swathi from Andhra Pradesh, Lt Aishwarya Boddapati from Telangana and Lt Shourgrakpam Vijaya Devi hailing from Manipur.

# Vartika Joshi has rich sailing experience and has led INSV Mhadei as well as INSV Tarini.

# Pratibha Jamwal has sailed from Goa to Port Blair, Goa to Mauritius and Goa to Cape Town.

# P Swathi who sailed onboard INSV Mhadei also took part in the recent Cape to Rio race.

# Aishwarya Boddapati has sailed onboard INSV Tarini and Mhadei in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

# Vijaya Devi has sailed extensively from 2014 onwards.

# Payal Gupta has distinguished herself as a sailor.

