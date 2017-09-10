Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flags-off all-women crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama from Panaji

Union Defence Minister with the six-member women crew (Source: Expres photo by Smita Nair) Union Defence Minister with the six-member women crew (Source: Expres photo by Smita Nair)

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday flagged off the all-women team of the ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’ in Panaji, Goa, just a week after she stepped into her new role. At the ceremony, she said, “Great honour to flag off an all women Sagar Parikrama crew just 8 days after swearing in.”

This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew. (Source: Expres photo by Smita Nair) This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew. (Source: Expres photo by Smita Nair)

The crew of the ‘Sagar Parikrama’ comprises of six-member all women team on board the sailing vessel INSV Tarini and will circumnavigate the globe in approximately 165 days. This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew. Cdr Dilip Dhonde has trained the crew. He is the first sailor to circumnavigate.

The crew of the ‘Sagar Parikrama’ comprises of six-member all women team on board the sailing vessel INSV Tarini. (Source: Expres photo by Smita Nair) The crew of the ‘Sagar Parikrama’ comprises of six-member all women team on board the sailing vessel INSV Tarini. (Source: Expres photo by Smita Nair)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate and wish the team on their journey. he tweeted, “Today is a special day! 6 women officers of the Navy begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board INSV Tarini. The entire nation comes together in wishing the all-women team of Navika Sagar Parikrama the very best in their remarkable endeavour.”

This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew. (Source: Expres photo by Smita Nair) This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew. (Source: Expres photo by Smita Nair)

Meet the all-women crew:

The team comprises of- Lt Cdr Vartika Joshi and Lt Payal Gupta from Uttarakhand, Lt Cdr Pratibha Jamwal from Himachal, Lt Cdr P Swathi from Andhra Pradesh, Lt Aishwarya Boddapati from Telangana and Lt Shourgrakpam Vijaya Devi hailing from Manipur.

# Vartika Joshi has rich sailing experience and has led INSV Mhadei as well as INSV Tarini.

Met Lt Cdr Vartika Joshi. Hailing from Uttarakhand, she has rich sailing experience & has led INSV Mhadei as well as INSV Tarini. pic.twitter.com/na639uKaWK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2017

# Pratibha Jamwal has sailed from Goa to Port Blair, Goa to Mauritius and Goa to Cape Town.

Interacted with Lt Cdr Pratibha Jamwal, who belongs to Himachal. She has sailed from Goa to Port Blair, Goa to Mauritius, Goa to Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/MyvYRPhIIc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2017

# P Swathi who sailed onboard INSV Mhadei also took part in the recent Cape to Rio race.

Delighted to meet Lt Cdr P Swathi, who has sailed onboard INSV Mhadei. She also took part in the recent Cape to Rio race. She is from AP. pic.twitter.com/4VCKPG8PLa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2017

# Aishwarya Boddapati has sailed onboard INSV Tarini and Mhadei in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

With Lt Aishwarya Boddapati, who has sailed onboard INSV Tarini & Mhadei in 2017 and 2016 respectively. She belongs to Telangana. pic.twitter.com/pGrAmNOuA5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2017

# Vijaya Devi has sailed extensively from 2014 onwards.

Manipur’s Lt Shourgrakpam Vijaya Devi has sailed extensively from 2014 onwards. We had a very good interaction. pic.twitter.com/aodXoctUIy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2017

# Payal Gupta has distinguished herself as a sailor.

Discussed a wide range of issues with Lt. Payal Gupta. She belongs to the hill state of Uttarakhand & has distinguished herself as a sailor! pic.twitter.com/usqOQramVu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd