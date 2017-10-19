Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spends Diwali with troops at Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrating Diwali with troops and their families at the Andaman and Nicobar Command (Source: MIB India/Twitter) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrating Diwali with troops and their families at the Andaman and Nicobar Command (Source: MIB India/Twitter)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday interacted with the troops and their families at Andaman and Nicobar’s Brichgunj Military Station on the occasion of Diwali. Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to the country’s only tri-service command, was received at INS Utkrosh by Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Navy chief Admiral DK Joshi (retired) and Vice Admiral Bimal Verma, Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command.

She was presented a joint services Guard of Honour by the troops and was also briefed on the security environment and thrust areas of the Command during her visit to the headquarters.

The Defence Minister also attended a cultural programme on Wednesday evening. Appreciating the work being done by the troops in the challenging environment, Sitharaman urged them to continue their service to the nation. India eyes military expansion; Sitharaman to spend Diwali with soldiers in Andaman tri-service command

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gurez valley along the Line of Control (LoC) in an unannounced visit, where he spent almost two hours with troops posted in the forward area. He lauded the soldiers for their penance and sacrifice saying he considers them his family. This is the second time the Prime Minister is celebrating Diwali in Jammu and Kashmir. In the aftermath of the 2014 floods, Modi was present in the state during Diwali.

