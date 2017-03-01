Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar lauds DRDO for successful test fire of interceptor missile

Balasore : Take off view of the Advanced Area Defence Endo-Atmospheric Interceptor Missile of the DRDO successfully test fired, at Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Balasore : Take off view of the Advanced Area Defence Endo-Atmospheric Interceptor Missile of the DRDO successfully test fired, at Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday conducted the successful launch of the interceptor missile Advanced Area Defence (AAD) from Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar congratulated DRDO on the successful launch of the interceptor missile.

Chairman DRDO and Secretary Department of Defence R&D Dr S Christopher also congratulated team AAD for the successful test firing.

The endo-atmospheric missile, capable of intercepting incoming targets at an altitude of 15 to 25 kms successfully destroyed the incoming missile. All the mission objectives were successfully met.

The weapon system radars tracked the target and provided the initial guidance to the interceptor which could precisely home on to the target and destroyed it in endo-atmospheric layer.

The complete event including the engagement and destruction was tracked by a number of electro-optical tracking systems using infrared imagery.

Radars and telemetry stations tracked the target and the interceptor till the destruction of the target. The launch has proved the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) prowess of the country.