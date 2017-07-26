Defence Minister Arun Jaitley pays homage to Kargil war heroes

Jaitley accompanied by Army chief and Navy chief paid homage to Kargil soldiers (File) Jaitley accompanied by Army chief and Navy chief paid homage to Kargil soldiers (File)

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and the three Service chiefs today paid glowing tributes to armed forces personnel who laid down their lives in the Kargil war. Jaitley accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, paid homage to Kargil war heroes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti here.

“Salute to the valour of our soldiers on #KargilVijayDiwas,” Jaitley tweeted on the occasion.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on this day every year, marking successful conclusion of the war with Pakistan in the Kargil-Drass sector of Jammu and Kashmir in 1999. The Indian soldiers successfully gained back the high altitude outposts occupied by Pakistani intruders culminating in Operation Vijay on the day. Over 500 Indian armed forces personnel laid down their lives during the 60-day long war.

